Halo Infinite multiplayer to launch next week

The Halo Infinite multiplayer could arrive next week, almost a month before the launch that had been announced. Halo Infinite is hands down one of the most anticipated games, and it is almost certainly the most anticipated for Xbox fans. It was originally scheduled to hit stores late last year alongside Xbox Series X | S. However, the uneven response to its display at Microsoft’s July 2020 showcase ended with a one-year delay.

Suffice it to say that the lengthy development has worked wonders for Halo Infinite. Much of what has been shown in recent weeks has impressed even the Halo faithful who seem harder to please. Additionally, Halo Infinite’s ongoing multiplayer-related revelations continually increase anticipation. This new rumor began with a countdown that Google showed when searching for Halo Infinite and that pointed to the next week as its launch.

Corroborating a claim made by the Twitter user HaloDotAPI, YouTuber NateTheHate2 claimed that Halo Infinite multiplayer will go live on Monday, November 15. Apparently, Microsoft and 343 Industries intend to release this part of the game as a “birthday surprise” to celebrate the Halo and Xbox 20th Anniversary. However, as always, it’s best to take this news with a grain of salt for now.

As expected, neither Microsoft nor 343 have responded to the rumor in question, which began to circulate yesterday, November 11. But if NathTheHate2 is correct in his claim that Halo Infinite multiplayer will be released as a “birthday surprise,” then the official confirmation would most likely not be released until November 15th.