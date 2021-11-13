Guillermo Ochoa pointed out that Mexico only thinks about ‘removing the thorn’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Guillermo Ochoa noted after Mexico’s 2-0 loss to USA that only the desire to remove the thorn remains, in addition to pointing out that having games as complicated as the one they lived in Cincinnati was within budget.

“The tie is like this, they are difficult games, but raise your head quickly we have an important game to play“, commented the goalkeeper of América, already with his head set on the midweek game against Canada, in which the winner could climb to the top of the Octagonal if combined with a stumble from USA.

Noted that the intention of the Tri was to leave with points of the TQL Stadium, although they found a tough opponent who knew how to take advantage of the locality.

“Knockout away games are always difficult, historically it has always been like this, today’s result is a shame, we came to try to get the points and it was not like that, now to concentrate on what is to come, what we want to remove the thorn”, The goalkeeper added to TUDN.

Pulisic replied

After Ochoa pointed out that “Mexico has been the mirror in which the United States wants to see itself”, forward Christian Pulisic showed a message after scoring one of the two goals of the victory in which “the man in the mirror” could be read. a clear allusion.