Guillermo Ochoa asks to raise his head quickly

Cincinnati, United States. After the painful defeat of the Mexican team before his similar of USA by a score of 2-0, the goalkeeper of America Guillermo Ochoa he asks to raise his head quickly and see towards the match against Canada.

Summary | United States 2-0 Mexico | Octagonal Final

“The tie is like this, they are difficult games, but you have to raise your head quickly that we have an important game to play. Knockout away games are always difficult, historically it has always been that way. Yesterday’s result is a shame, we came to try to get the points and it was not like that. Now to concentrate on what is coming, we want to remove the thorn, “he said. Memo Ochoa to TUDN.

Guillermo Ochoa He had no opportunity to intervene in the two scores of the ‘stars and stripes’ squad he only saw the goals of Pulisic and McKennie being introduced in his goal.

The victory of USA takes away the undefeated and the first place in the octagonal Concacaf eliminatory to the

Aztec Selection

that now will have to face this next Tuesday the Canadian team that at this moment is located in third place in the table with 13 points, one less than Mexico, on the field of Commonwealth Stadium.

For Mexico the tie could be difficult if it has a new setback against the Canadians if the Panama team wins its home match against El Salvador that would put them in 14 points, equaled with the

aztecs

in third place.

Christian Pulisic the “Man in the mirror”

Chelsea striker and the national team United States Christian Pulisic He sent a message to the Mexican porter Guillermo Ochoa.

Before the game against the Americans, Memo Ochoa gave statements about the confrontation. One of them was that the Mexican team was the mirror in which the ‘stars and stripes’ team sought to reflect.

Christian pulisic He did not say anything during the week but he did have a special celebration prepared. When he scored the goal, which was also 1-0 in favor of the United States, he displayed a message on the shirt he wore below: “Man in the mirror,” which translates to “the man in the mirror.” The image was captured and remembered by the MLS account.

The Chelsea footballer has become the “new Landon Donovan” for Mexico. Although it will take time to create a rivalry like the one with him, it has become a nightmare for Mexicans.