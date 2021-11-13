Guillermo del Toro has secretly married Kim Morgan

Three years after their paths crossed, Guillermo del Toro and Kim Morgan have started a new chapter as husband and wife. The couple have always chosen discretion for their love story and this same trend also accompanies them in their marriage, which has taken place in absolute secrecy. The details of his wedding have not transpired, but according to Variety the filmmaker gave last May the “yes, I want” to the screenwriter with whom he is in love. In addition, during his attendance at the 10th edition of the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2021, which was held this week at the Country Museum of Art in Los Angeles, the acclaimed Mexican director referred to his partner as “my wife” when He presented it to some colleagues in the profession.

During the aforementioned act in which the figure of Steven Spielberg was honored, the Oscar-winning director explained that The project in which he works with his wife for the first time and in which the love between them arose will soon see the light: the film Nightmare alley. It is an adaptation of the book The alley of lost soulsWilliam Lindsay Gresham) that has among its protagonists actors like Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara. The film began shooting in 2018 but had to be paused due to the health crisis and now they have started the countdown to its premiere, which is expected to take place on December 1 of this year. This feature film directed by Guillermo del Toro is not, however, the foray as a scriptwriter by his already wife. Previously Kim Morgan has participated in productions such as Seances, Saddest music in the world or The forbidden room. He also worked on the Turner Classic Movie Channel and writes film reviews.

Their first public act and their previous relationships

Guillermo and Kim’s first public appearance was very eye-catching. It occurred at the Oscars ceremony in 2018, where he was one of the great protagonists since he was nominated for The Shape of Water. Both arrived together and posed before the hundreds of flashes that were on the red carpet of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. They also attended some of the traditional parties that are organized once the evening has come to an end. At that time it was very surprising that the filmmaker did not attend such an important night accompanied by his wife and the rumors grew even more when when he collected the two statuettes he did not name her.

In order to put an end to speculation, Del Toro himself explained that he had separated from his wife a year ago, although few people knew about it. The filmmaker spent two decades and until February 2017 with Lorenza Newton, the art director and veterinarian whom he met when they were both studying at the Jalisco School of Sciences.. With her she had her two daughters, Marisa and Mariana. In addition, she clarified that Morgan, her companion on that evening, had met her many months after the breakup and assured that it was only a friend she had met on the set of her last movie: “Work with me, we have a good friendship”. For her part, Kim was married to Canadian filmmaker Guy Maddin, with whom she shared her life between 2010 and 2014.







