GTA The Trilogy: Rockstar has removed some cheats from GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas

Although in the most recent installments of the saga Grand Theft Auto have had less presence, tricks were a fundamental part of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, the three games that are included remastered in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, the collection that launched today on PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Despite how popular these codes were (more like button sequences, actually), Rockstar Games has confirmed that the new versions of these three installments do not have all the tricks.

What are the missing tricks in GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition?

It was Rich Rosado, producer at Rockstar Games, who has confirmed to USA Today that have had to remove some tricks from GTA 3, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas in these new versions. The reason? According to Rosado, this decision has been made for technical reasons: “We had to remove a couple [de trucos] for technical reasons, as certain things did not work well in Unreal Engine“he explains, referring to the Epic Games engine that has been used to recreate these three installments.

At the moment we don’t know which tricks work and which ones don’t. Rockstar Games Producer It has not detailed which ones they have had to eliminate because, he says, it will be fun for the community to discover what they are: “I’m going to leave it there, there is some fun in the discovery. I don’t want to say more or less, I just prefer not to stick my nose in it before the launch, it would be how to go straight to the credits “. It will be a matter of time for fans to figure out which tricks work and which don’t, although what we already know is that playing with them activated prevent getting achievements and trophies on supported platforms, according to GameRant.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is already available on PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, Xbox One and PC at a price of 59.99 in Spain. Its physical edition is scheduled for December 6.