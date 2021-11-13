GP Brazil F1 2021: Practices 2 of the GP of Brazil LIVE: Result of the Formula 1 car race, live online

Free Practice 2 | 0:03 | Fernando Alonso continues as the fastest. Checo Prez receives directions from Hughes to plan how to reverse a bad start.

Free Practice 2 | 0:06 | We are very close to finishing Free Practice 2 this Saturday. Hamilton and Bottas are trying to accelerate down the stretch and it looks like the Finn is going to take first place.

Free Practice 2 | 0:09 | Less than ten minutes to finish PL2 of the Brazilian GP. All the cars took different strategies, so each one will have different conclusions depending on their strategy.

Free Practice 2 | 0:12 | Lewis Hamilton returns to the track for the last time. There are just a few minutes left and it will be necessary to see if the Englishman seeks to mark time because he has not done so.

Free Practice 2 | 0:15 | Last quarter of an hour in the second session of the Interlagos Circuit and this session served for the teams to obtain more data for the Sprint Race and tomorrow’s race.

Free Practice 2 | 0:18 | Fernando Alonso is in the first position and it seems that the drivers are testing their cars with almost full tanks given the times they are registering.

Free Practice 2 | 0:21 | We are entering the last third of the session and so far the times have been very high. They are definitely saving everything for the Sprint Race.

Free Practice 2 | 0:24 | Some drivers are taking this session to make final adjustments heading into the Sprint Race, while others are already starting testing for Sunday.

Free Practice 2 | 0:27 | It seemed that Mercedes left with all the desire to go for the fast lap, but not much happens with Hamilton and Bottas. Very high times in this session.

Free Practice 2 | 0:30 | We come to the middle of this session and so far there has been little emotion as everyone is waiting to hear the FIA ​​decision on Lewis Hamilton.

Free Practice 2 | 0:33 | Max Verstappen and Checo Prez settle at 1-2 with times just above 1:12. Good pace for the Red Bulls heading into the Sprint Race.

Free Practice 2 | 0:36 | Now yes, with Lewis Hamilton on the track, all eyes return to the track. We are still waiting for the determination of the FIA, but it does not come.

Free Practice 2 | 0:39 | Lewis Hamilton comes out and he will surely try to go fast to show that there is no change in his performance. We remember that Mercedes is running with a new engine.

Free Practice 2 | 0:42 | Verstappen is installed in the first position with a time of about 1 minute 12 seconds. Lewis Hamilton is about to leave, even though there is no word on the possible penalty.

Free Practice 2 | 0:45 | Lewis Hamilton prepares to get into his Mercedes, while the FIA ​​remains undecided. Max Verstappen begins to accelerate.

Free Practice 2 | 0:48 | Czech makes a time of 1: 13.359 to settle in the first position. The drivers are still doing very high times, since in qualifying yesterday, Hamilton registered one minute seven seconds to stay with pole. Max Verstappen takes to the track.

Free Practice 2 | 0:51 | Checo Prez is already on the track, while Max Verstappen is still in the pits. It seems that the Mexican still seeks to adjust some details in this session.

Free Practice 2 | 0:54 | Red Bull also takes its exit in stride in this second session. Both Mercedes and the Austrian squire prioritize tire care. Even Ferrari and McLaren do the same.

Free Practice 2 | 0:57 | Lewis Hamilton is already in the Mercedes box and all the cameras are on there. In case he is sanctioned, he will apply for the Sprint Race later.

Free Practice 2 | 0:60 | VMONOOOOOS !!! Free Practice 2 starts at the Interlagos Circuit. Lance Stroll is the first to leave, but all eyes are on the Mercedes box, as Hamilton has not arrived.

Free Practice 2 | We are just minutes away from Free Practice 2 and it appears that the FIA ​​has not returned the spoiler to Mercedes, although it received permission to replace it without possible penalties.

Free Practice 2 | And speaking of the possible sanction to Hamilton, Verstappen is also in controversy because some point out that he was the one who gave the British spoiler although it sounds unlikely because that piece is designed to support hundreds of kilos without breaking. It seems that whatever the resolution, it will sink deep into Red Bull or Mercedes.

Free Practice 2 | Lewsi Hamilton remains mired in controversy heading into Sunday’s race. Now, English is under investigation by its DRS and today the resolution will be issued.

Free Practice 2 | McLaren is celebrating this day. Lando Norris is turning 22 years old and they made this celebration in the English squire. We’ll see if you can crown your day with a good session and a good Sprint Race.

Friends of MARCA Claro, welcome to Practice 2 of the Brazilian Grand Prix, where the best pilots in the world will parade through the Interlagos circuit in a weekend that promises a lot within the Formula 1.

With four races to go, also awaits us a final scream for the title of pilots. Max Verstappen already put a distance in between with 312.5 points, followed by Lewis Hamilton with 293.5. For his part, Checo Prez is in fourth place hunting for Valtteri Bottas who is 20 points up.

