GP Brasil F1 2021: Bottas surprises in the Sprint and stays with pole; Czech start fourth this Sunday

Red Bull had a poor start and Mercedes took pole thanks to Valtteri Bottas finishing in first place after the Sprint of the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos. Max Verstappen was never able to regain the top during the 24 laps and start second, while Carlos Sainz gave the surprise by taking the third place. Checo Prez will start in fourth place on Sunday.

For his part, Lewis Hamilton had a monumental performance and climbed 15 positions to finish fifth, although the corresponding penalty will be applied for changing an engine component, thus starting tenth in the race.

The FIA ​​decision following Hamilton’s irregularity in the DRS in Qualy left a tense environment for Sprint activity. Bottas opted for soft tires and it worked for him at the start, where he redeemed himself from what happened in Mexico and passed Verstappen before the first corner.

In fact, Carlos Sainz also stepped hard and placed second, leaving the Bulls behind.

The 33rd car was able to overtake the Ferrari on lap four, but the Spaniard masterfully defended himself against Checo despite the obvious wear and tear on his tires.

Meanwhile, Hamilton never stopped on his comeback and got tired of leaving his rivals behind. Only Ricciardo, Tsunoda, Alonso and Norris could put up some resistance, but the power of the W12 prevailed on almost everyone. In fact, a couple more laps and Lewis would have attacked Sergio. Incredible.

Mercedes was the winner of this Sprint, as it prevented the horns from getting ahead in the Constructors’ Championship with the units distributed this Saturday, they even increased their advantage by one point. The table was set for another exciting race in Sao Paulo.

Photos: Reuters

