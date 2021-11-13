Goodbye to ‘last seen …’ ?: A new WhatsApp function will allow you to choose who to ignore

The novelty is now available for customers with Android phones who have the beta version of the messaging service.

WhatsApp is currently testing a new function that would allow users to decide, one by one, from whom to hide the ‘last seen …’ announcement, according to the specialized portal GSMArena.

It is specified that the company has been testing the novelty for a few months and that it recently began to make it available to customers with Android phones who have downloaded the beta version of that messaging service. It is unknown when it will be incorporated into the entire app.

Currently, every user can determine if their ‘last seen’ status will be accessible to anyone, to their contact list only, or to no one. The novelty lies in a detail: if you have it, the option ‘my contacts except …‘, which means that a’ black list ‘of individuals who will not have access to that data can be created.

On the other hand, as revealed last week, WhatsApp is working on the creation of ‘communities’. This feature will allow administrators to bring together different chats in the same community group.