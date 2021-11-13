Good End 2021: all these games for Nintendo Switch have dropped in price, take advantage of the offer!

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Good End 2021 is not over and there are still good opportunities to get a ton of products and save in the process. This time we have a selection of titles for Nintendo Switch that have dropped in price and it is an excellent opportunity to expand your library.

What happens is that, during the Good End 2021, Amazon Mexico put in discounts several games for Nintendo Switch. Among them are some of the most recent releases of the console such as Metroid Dread and Mario Party Superstars. You can even take advantage to get Pokémon Shining Pearl & Brilliant Diamond with a discount before its premiere.

Here are the best deals on Nintendo Switch games for Good End 2021:

What did you think of these discounts? Will you take the opportunity to expand your Nintendo Switch library? Tell us in the comments.

We remind you that Good End 2021 will take place from November 10 to 16, 2021. Here you can follow all our coverage of this season of discounts. On the other hand, in this link you will find more offers and pre-sales of video games.