Get an Xbox Series S for less than 4,800 pesos at Walmart and Amazon Mexico with the offers of El Buen Fin and El Fin Irresistible 2021

One of the most attractive promotions (if not the best) of El Buen Fin 2021 and El Fin Irresistible 2021 is HSBC’s, what can you give us 30% bonus in purchases of at least 5,000 pesos with digital and cash credit card.

The Xbox Series S It is a product which is at a very attractive price if we apply this promotion, where we can lower your cost significantly taking into account that on its departure in Mexico it had an official value of 8,500 pesos.

This can be applied in Amazon Mexico and Sam’s Club where it is available at 6,699 pesos, thus being 4,689 pesos. At Walmart and Bodega Aurrera it would go from 6,749 at 4,724 pesos, and finally in the case of Elektra it is at 6,999 pesos, so its cost is would reduce to 4,900 pesos. Here is the availability list:

Xbox Series S discounted

Of course, we also recommend that you visit the official HSBC website to learn more about the promotion, since in order to enjoy this benefit it is necessary to complete a registration.

