Gerardo Martino spoke of the defeat against the USA: Mexico has “many things to correct”

American defender Walker Zimmerman and Mexican forward Raúl Jiménez dispute the ball during a Concacaf tie game. TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. November 12, 2021. USA TODAY REQUIRED CREDIT / Trevor Ruszkowski

The United States soccer team ended the undefeated condition registered by Mexico in the Concacaf qualifier by beating him 2-0 on the seventh round of the octagonal for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

With its fourth victory, the United States reached 14 points and took the lead in the tie that grants three direct spots for the world Cup. The fourth place will have to play an intercontinental playoff in June 2022.

Meanwhile, Mexico stayed in the second place with 14 points but a lower goal difference, and Canada placed third with 13. Panama with 11 units, Costa Rica, Jamaica and El Salvador with six, and Honduras with three complete the tie.

“These guys keep going and they are relentless and it’s a pleasure to be a part of that. They are a brave young group,” said United States Head Coach Gregg Berhalter.

File photo of the coach of Mexico Gerardo Martino. Azteca Stadium, Mexico City. October 10, 2021. REUTERS / Henry Romero

In the game played at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, both teams had a chance to score, but the United States scored the first goal in the 74th minute with a header from the newcomer. Christian pulisic in the small area after a center sent by Tim Weah from the right sector of the area.

The local team scored the second goal in the 85th minute when Weston McKennie he finished with a cross shot inside the area after the ball bounced off a Mexican defender.

“What we have to worry about the most is re-directing the tie. The important thing is to be able to recover to face the game with Canada, we have many things to correct ”, said the technical director of Mexico, the Argentine Gerardo Martino.

The United States’ next match in the tie will be on November 16 when it visits Jamaica, while Mexico will go to Canada.

REMOVE AND WIN

File photo of the DT of Honduras, Hernán Darío Gómez. Tegucigalpa, Honduras. October 20, 2021. REUTERS / Fredy Rodríguez

In the other matches of the tie, Honduras lost a two-goal lead and suffered a painful 3-2 home loss to Panama in the Colombian’s debut. Hernán Darío “Bolillo” Gómez as technical director of the defeated team.

Alberth Elis and Bryan Moya advanced Honduras at 30 and 58 minutes of the game played in the Metropolitan Olympic stadium, where Cecilio Waterman, César Yanis and Eric Davis scored the goals of the comeback for Panama at 77, 80 and 86 minutes.

“We knew it would be difficult to face Honduras with a new coach, but we were excited. With the three points I am happy, I did not expect it to come back, with the 2-0 the team changed and gave me hope to win the game and we did so “, said the technical director of Panama, the Danish Thomas Christiansen.

Meanwhile, El Salvador rescued an agonizing 1-1 draw at home against the Jamaica team, which at 81 minutes went ahead through Michail antonio, but Alexander Roldán scored the equalizer goal for the Salvadorans in the 90th minute.

Stock Image Canada coach John Herdman. EFE / José Méndez



While Canada took advantage of their local status and beat Costa Rica 1-0 with a goal from Jonathna David at 57 minutes.

“Thank you so much to the fans, the atmosphere was electric. This team feels the country is behind them,” said Canada Head Coach John Herdman.

On the next round of the tie, to be played on November 16, Costa Rica will face Honduras at home and Panama will play at home against El Salvador.

