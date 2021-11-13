Gerardo Martino reveals how Mexico will play against the United States

The ‘Tata’ confesses to having a player base heading to Qatar 2022, although the doors are still open for others.

Are there more places for El Tri? The ‘Tata’ already forms his idea of ​​who would go to Qatar 2022

By: Fernando Vazquez NOV. 12. 2021

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Gerardo Martino, technical director of the Mexican team, affirmed that he will look for a Tri that imposes its own conditions before USA in the qualifying duel that both will hold this Friday towards Qatar 2022.

“We will try that the rival does not force us to play a different game from the one we are trying to do, basically I express to the players that the needs of the rival or the situation in which we find ourselves do not matter, we must always propose, if Mexico in their The area has a status that must be respected based on the game it plays. ”

In addition, the Argentine strategist stressed that he is already preparing variants, the result of the process he is leading with the Mexican National Team.

“We saw a different search at certain times, we saw it against Jamaica when we put two 9s together, against Japan we put two contentions together, we have played with a 5 line in the previous Gold Cup matches, we have already started to implement the variants, That the original idea is the one that we have been seeing for 3 years seems the most logical thing to me, but it may happen that we are already ready to understand according to the virtues of a rival that we can implement another tactical system that will not separate us from our idea of propose will remain the same. ”

Finally, he confessed that he already has a trustworthy player base and that they could accompany him in the rest of the process towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup; however, he stated that the doors are still open for other elements.

“It is logical that after three years and with so little time missing there is a base, that the doors are closed or that there are no more places is not true, because in a year many things can happen and there are places for the moments of footballers, You don’t put together a 23-minute selection, but there may be one or two footballers who are at a time when you say ‘these guys can’t be left out of a World Cup or a Playoff’.

“If we went to play a match against Ecuador They usually mention him as ‘molero’ and yet there are two footballers, I don’t want to tell Piojo because he usually comes, but the two Angulo are there, for some reason, but the reality is that there is room to show themselves, to continue getting excited and if not If so, the World Cup lasts 25-30 days and when one process ends and another begins, that changes in 24 hours, “he concluded.