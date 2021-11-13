George Clooney, Sew Bro’s Sewing and Movement

Like all of us, for more or less time, also movie stars were forced to confine themselves during the first wave of Covid. Most of them without domestic service. This is the case of George Clooney, who took shelter at home with his wife, Amal Alamuddin, and their three-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander. In a recent interview with AARP magazine, he recalled some facets that he practiced as a bachelor – and that he already told us in The vanguard– that he has been able to recover, such as doing laundry, sweeping and mopping the floor, electrical repairs and darning clothes. He is not alone in the latter: the Sew Bro trend tells us about men who are passionate about sewing.





“I sew children’s clothes a lot… and my wife’s dress ripped a couple of times. I was single for a long time and had no money, and you have to learn to repair things, “he said in AARP. The popularity of George Clooney has given visibility to a practice so far domestic but which has begun to appear with pride on social networks.

It was in the Reddit community that the phenomenon of male seamstresses began to spread. Reddit

It’s no small matter: Google searches for “sewing machines” skyrocketed 400% in the US during lockdown. It was the men’s magazine Esquire who spotted the trend and gave it its name: Sew Bro, men younger than the actor who have approached sewing as a hobby. Edward Griffith, executive director of the artisan community LoveCrafts, explains to the English newspaper The Guardian that the majority of its male members are between the ages of 25 and 34, compared to its female audience, ten years older and that a third of them , turned to sewing during the pandemic as a new hobby.





The common man’s approach to the sewing needle during confinement would not be news if it weren’t for breaking the stereotype that separated the tailor from the seamstress. They make elegant tailored suits, with crazy prices if you buy them on Savile Row, and they would darn everyday clothes at home or work 18 hours a day on a sewing machine to produce industrially without any recognition. If the trend takes hold, at least in a few years that cliché may fall as well. Working conditions depend on more complex factors.

One of the first to prepare before confinement was 23-year-old Jonathan Simanjuntak of Aurora, Colorado, who scoured his town’s thrift stores for stitched clothes, faded fabrics, and whatever. capable of becoming another. Thanks to YouTube tutorials, she learned to sew and uploaded her work to Reddit, which included a recycled work jacket from a blanket and flower curtains. Called it rsewing and it was a success.

“I see a ton of new seamstresses like me popping up on the subreddit every day. The first time you put your own bodywork on it feels like something magical – it’s wildly addictive, ”he told Esquire. He was followed by other young people who are already influencers at Sew Bros, such as Ishmael Jasmin, Thabo Sabao and Mehedi Sarri.

The reasons George Clooney deserves to be the leader of a trend that advocates ‘do it yourself’ based on awareness and sustainability are many: he cuts his hair himself for 25 years, does home repairs by holding a screwdriver with the mouth and any dressing for the dish, he prepares it himself in a mortar. And this is no small thing living in the country that has the most ultra-processed products in the fridge.

Sewing with quality materials can be more expensive than buying clothes from a street store and you have to add the costs of equipment, but the ethical recycling movement – spearheaded by designers like Emily Adams Bode, Sam Nowell and Greg Lauren (nephew of Ralph), is encouraging people to make the most of what already exists. The global market for handicrafts is expected to reach a value of 42 billion euros in 2024.