George Clooney SAVED the career of his former ‘ER’ castmate Julianna Margulies

Much has been said about how generous and good George Clooney is, not only in intimacy with friends and family but also with his peers. This time around, her co-star of the hit NBC medical drama, ‘ER‘, Julianna Margulies she told a particular gesture that the actor had with her.

The 54-year-old actress attended the show as a guest Jimmy Kimmel Live, last Thursday, the same day that Clooney it was her birthday. It was there that host Jimmy Kimmel asked him if he had sent the actor anything at his 60th party.

“I wrote to you yesterday because I wanted to write to you on the last day of your 50s,” he revealed. “I thought it would be fun to say to him, well I call him ‘Doug’ and he calls me ‘Carol’. It’s something we’ve always done,” she said. Julianna.

Also, the actress who rose to fame with her role in the series she shared with Clooney added: “And I said, ‘On this day, your last day in the 50s, I just want you to know that when you are 90 and you look back and see how young you were at 60, you will curse the day that you wasted your time thinking that you are getting old. , or that you are too old. By the way, what is your address? I want to send you my book ‘”.

Julianna said that she sent her a copy of her book ‘Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life’ and that she will always consider that her career in Hollywood is due to George Clooney.

“I have to give credit to who deserves it“He expressed.” And to George, I give a great credit to helping me start my career. Because he made a phone call and went out of his way to tell me not to take another job, because he thought they might just leave me as a regular. And because of that phone call, I ended up in ER. ” Julianna Margulies.