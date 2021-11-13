from the Azteca Stadium they collide in a vibrant duel for the Liga MX Femenil

The azulcremas will host Tigres in what could well be the best parameter to measure their reach prior to the Liguilla.

América Femenil is qualified to the League And now, they will seek their best version to reach this stage with a string of good results that allows them to confidently face the most important commitments of a semester full of changes since the arrival of Craig Harrington to the bench of Coapa.

That said, the encounter against Tigers It is an unbeatable test for the azulcrema squad because they are the two-time Mexican soccer champions and the leaders and undefeated in the tournament, in addition to having a wide margin of advantage over their closest pursuers, which in this case Are the Striped.

The Eagles come to this game with two games in a row lost, so at home they will try to straighten the course because although they already have the pass to the big party, they still have the possibility of improving their position a little in the general table, where for now they march in the sixth position.

Where to watch the live online broadcast of América Femenil vs Tigres

The match between América Femenil and Tigers It will take place this Saturday, November 13 at the field of Aztec stadium o’clock at 8:00 p.m. (TCM). This meeting you can follow LIVE and LIVE by the signal TUDN in pay TV systems. In the same way, the details will be delivered to you at Águilas Monumental.

América Femenil vs Tigres: Possible alignments

America: Renata Masciarelli; Mónica Rodríguez, Selene Valera, Janelly Farías, Karen Luna; Eva González, Amanda Pérez, Mayra Pelayo, Montserrat Hernández; Daniela Espinosa, Stepanhie Ribeiro.