From Cast Away to A League of Their Own: Tom Hanks Reveals His Top 3 Movies He Has Ever Made

Tom Hanks has revealed his three favorite movies.

The protagonist of Forrest Gump gave his verdict during a recent appearance on the Bill Simmons podcast.

However, Hanks clarified that he has different criteria than the others on what constitutes a “favorite.”

“I do not [haría la selección] based on the way the movies came out, ”he said. “I would do it based on the personal experience I had doing them.”

The 65-year-old director named his 2012 film, Cloud Atlas, as one of his best choices, noting that the film was “shot about a hope and a dream and nothing but a circle of love.”

He added that the science fiction film – which received mixed reviews at its premiere – was the first time it had shot extensively in Germany, adding that it “was surrounded by history.”

“But the work itself, we were part of this great group of fantastic people who were only trying to do the best and hardest work on a deep release, that whole movie was such a deep release that making it was magical,” said the actor.

Another of Hanks’ favorite movies is the 1992 classic. “A League of Their Own”Mainly because it allowed him to play baseball for an entire summer, from pre-production to shooting the movie itself.

Read more: Emily Ratajkowski explains the qualities that make Pete Davidson attractive

Tom Hanks and Halle Berry in ‘Cloud Atlas’. Running time: 173 minutes (AP)

Hanks chose Cast away as his third favorite movie, stating, “We just had bold adventures making that movie.”

The 2000 film stars Hanks as a plane crash survivor who finds himself stranded on an island with only a volleyball for company.

The volleyball used in the film – which Hanks’ character calls Wilson – recently sold for a record price of 230,000 pounds ($ 309,000) at auction.