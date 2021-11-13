forecast the worst January slope in 21 years

The inflation threatens to overshadow the holiday season and make the January cost -In itself difficult- the worst in decades for this coming year, affecting the personal finance in millions of households in Mexico. Forecasts are pointing to the level of prices It will reach its highest level in 21 years during the opening quarter of 2022.

This trend can affect the level of consumption of the families, especially those with lower income and can put a brake on the precarious reactivation economical in the country.

The inflation expectations of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) were adjusted for this final quarter of 2021 at 6.8% and placing them at 6.3 for the start of 2022: the two figures double the target level of the institution, whose main mandate is to contain the rise in prices.

The purchasing power of Mexican households is expected to decline in early 2022.



The economist Gabriela Siller points out that this represents a “challenging panorama” for the economy from Mexico by aggravating the stagnation in which it is plunged, because despite the fact that a growth of 6% is announced for this year, it is actually the consequence of a rebound effect compared to the collapse of 2020 and leaves the national economy in a stalemate, without meaning net growth and that is not even a full recovery.

What is known as the January slope is each year a difficult trance as it is a seasonal process in which every year the pockets of Mexicans are stressed regardless of the state of the economy. This time we are in a process of reactivating it, but at the beginning of 2022 we will see a readjustment of consumer prices, who will see their purchasing power decrease, which will result in less capacity from purchase for the homes mexicans.

The level of pressure that is anticipated for that first quarter and the rise in the benchmark rate just announced by Banxico to reach 5% does not affect the trading season. The Good End 2021 which has been in force since November 10, since the effect of this monetary policy will begin to be felt within 12 to 18 months, according to the effect of the pandemic is normalizing.

For the end of this 2021 a good atmosphere is predicted regarding the consumer confidence, as the employment situation improves and as the reception season approaches remittances, which is expected to reach an all-time high.

With these elements we have a population in better spending conditions, with good expectations that can provide optimism, but we must not lose sight of the difficulties to continue being consumers aware of a complicated end of the year.

