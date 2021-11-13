for something is sweeping Amazon

The Dell Inspiron 3501 laptop – Image: Amazon MX.

The good end It is a great time to renew electronic equipment or to debut with one that is generally on the high side. A clear example with laptops: their costs are highly variable, but in promotional periods like this they can be purchased at significantly lower prices, in many cases even in historical lows. Don’t you believe us? Well, we have a Dell model (in two versions as well) that shows exactly what we are telling you.

Take advantage and get it before your discount disappears. In fact, it is already one of the best-selling laptops for Good End on Amazon. There must be a reason.

The team to consider is this Inspiron 3501 that has dropped so much in price that it has been placed at its historical minimum cost. It is a laptop with 15 inch screen, with narrow edges (which gives a feeling of greater space), LED backlighting and anti-reflective coating.

Inside it runs a processor Intel Core 11th generation along with 8GB of RAM (DDR4) and a solid 250GB hard drive.

Dell Inspiron 3501 – Image: Amazon MX.

The team enjoys exclusive technology Dell Cinema, which optimizes the images (in terms of color) of the videos with the best possible audio, as well as Dell Mobile Connect, with which you will be able to interact with the applications of your cell phone from your computer.

Weighing in at just 1.74 kg, it comes with a headphone / microphone port, another HDMI 1.4, RJ-45 and SD card reader as well as USB 2.0 and 3.2 Gen 1 connectors. You can’t miss it.

Two versions to the all-time low

As we indicated, this interesting equipment from the American company is cheaper than ever and also in two versions to choose from.

On the one hand you have the model with a processor Intel Core i31115G4 11th Gen (with 6MB cache, and up to 4.1GHz clock speed) with a nearly 20% drop.

If you want to raise the bar a bit and bet on a somewhat superior processor, then you have to get the model with Intel Core i5-1035G1 10th generation (also 6 MB cache and up to 3.6 GHz). This time the price drop is even higher, with a 22% discount.

Now you just have to choose which one best suits your needs and budget. The two share the same main features and, of course, the same design, so that in its internal engine is the last word. Do you already have it clear?

