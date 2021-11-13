flight organizer sentenced to 18 months in prison

David Henderson is escorted out of Cardiff Crown Court after being sentenced in connection with the plane crash that killed footballer Emiliano Sala. | Photo: AFP.

The man in charge of organizing the flight whose accident cost the life of the Argentine footballer Emiliano Living room in 2019 was sentenced this Friday to 18 months in prison for having hired a pilot knowing that he lacked the required qualification.

Last October 28, after two weeks of hearing and seven hours of deliberation, the people’s jury of a Cardiff court in the city of Wales, declared to David henderson, 67 years old, guilty of recklessness or negligence likely to have endangered the device.

According to the investigations, the defendant had to pilot the aircraft at first, but when he was on vacation in Paris with his wife, he entrusted the transport to David ibbotson.

Ibbotson, lacked a commercial pilot license, his qualification for this type of aircraft had expired and he did not have the required competence to perform night flights.

Emiliano Sala dies in the English Channel

Emiliano Sala, 28, was traveling in a small private plane on board which was also the pilot David Ibbotson, which sank in the English Channel on January 21, 2019.

The French Nantes striker was going to join Cardiff City, for which he had just signed for $ 19.4 million.

The body of the player, whose disappearance shocked the football world, was recovered from inside the aircraft more than two weeks after the accident, at a depth of 67 meters. However, the body of the 59-year-old pilot was not found.