First Franco-Venezuelan Performing Arts Festival takes Caracas

A program that goes from theater to dance will take Caracas from today Friday to Sunday, November 28 with the First Franco-Venezuelan Performing Arts Festival, an initiative of the French Embassy in Venezuela, the French Alliance of Caracas and the TET Artistic Creation Center that will pay tribute to Nicolás Curiel.

The Franco-Venezuelan Performing Arts Festival It will offer plays, dramatized readings, dance, concerts, workshops, face-to-face and online talks, film screenings, among other activities.

The billboard will open today with the show Projet Moliere… Love? in charge of the Simón Bolívar Baroque Orchestra and the TET Artistic Creation Center. The appointment is in the Plaza Los Palos Grandes at 5 pm There will be two more performances, the first on November 13 at the BOD Cultural Center at 3 pm and the second, on the 14 at 3 pm, at the Chacao Cultural Center.

On Saturday the 13th, at 5 pm, and Sunday the 14th, at 11 am, Rajatabla will present El parde Ubú, at the gates of heaven, directed by Marisol Martínez and with a cast headed by Antonio Delli.

On Saturday the 13th and Sunday the 14th at 6 pm the French group Comédie de Caen will take to the stage of the Trasnocho Theater to perform Portrait of Raoul, directed by Marcial Di Fonzo Bo. While the group Deus Ex Machina will present The Düsseldorf Roar on November 12, 13 and 14, also at Trasnocho.

From November 11 the doors of the photography exhibition are open Signs that can be seen in the Trasnocho Arte Contact room. The sample has 70 photographs taken by the group made up of: Ricardo Armas, Vladimir Sersa, Jorge Vall, Alexis Pérez-Luna and Fermín Valladare.

On November 12 he will arrive at the Trasnocho Theater Diary of a madman, an original work by Nicolái Gócol that tells the story of “a noble official of a public institution in Ukraine, who is losing his mental clarity, without completely losing the art of writing”, who begins to write his life in a diary. It is starred by Ángel Pelay and directed by Guillermo Diaz. Performances are on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 7 pm

Find us is the name that Huguette Contramaestre will give to his next intimate concert, which will be on November 14 at 11:30 am in the East Room of the BOD Cultural Center. The singer will be accompanied by Aquiles Báez and Williams Mora.

Christmas flow tells the story of the unexpected romance between a famous rapper and a tenacious journalist and how during the holiday season they try to make their love survive despite their differences. The movie will be available on Netflix starting November 17.

“In a region of Mexico where poppies are grown, three friends take refuge in their friendship to cope with the harsh reality that they live under the shadow of drug trafficking”, is the synopsis that Netflix offers of Fire night, feature film that can be seen from November 17.

Love without measure tells how a short cardiologist and a divorced lawyer fall in love. She must decide whether to listen to her heart despite her family’s denials. The film will hit Netflix on Thursday, November 18.

On November 18 at 5 pm the Big Band Banana will return to the Chacao Cultural Center with a Salsa Brava Concert. It will include the best songs by Eddie Palmieri, the Latin Dimension, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico and the Stars of Fania.

The Caracas rock group The lot will present his first album live The big slick, on November 18 at 6 pm at the BOD Cultural Center. The band’s repertoire will include new songs and versions with collaborations from other bands such as Rock 990.

Love me so much is a new Netflix movie, where “a guard accompanies a prisoner to his hometown so he can reconnect with his daughter and make things right. But a tragic truth ruins his trip ”. The film can be enjoyed on the platform from November 19.

On November 19 it will premiere on Netflix Tick, tick… Boom!, feature film in which Andrew Garfield plays a composer who must deal with trying to achieve success before it is too late.

Netflix will have on screen the live action version of Cowboy bebop on Friday, November 19. This fiction is an adaptation with real actors of the famous anime of the 90s that narrated the adventures of the bounty hunters Spike, Faye and Jet, while they traveled the solar system.

“The appearance of supernatural beings that condemn humans to hell coincides with the arrival of a religious group founded on the idea of ​​divine justice”, is the available summary of Heading to hell, the new South Korean series coming to Netflix on November 19.

The following are on the billboard:

Ghostbusters: The Legacy The film explores the story of the daughter and grandchildren of the late Dr. Egon Spengler, a member of the original Ghostbusters team. This film continues the original chronology of the saga and ignores the reboot that was made to the franchise in 2016.

The influencers will be at the Trasnocho Theater from November 6, when Julie Restifo and Javier Vidal take the stage to make “a tribute to two very beloved figures of culture, who were influences in the years of splendor of the Venezuela of the sixties until the end of the nineties ”: Sofía Ímber and Isaac Chocrón. Performances are Saturdays and Sundays at 4 p.m.

The mystery of Soho tells the story of a fashion lover who strangely can travel to the London of the 60s, where she meets her idol, but does not imagine the consequences that await her.

Eternals is the new film belonging to the Marvel Cinematic Universe that premiered on November 4 at Cinex. The superhero film tells the story of the Eternals, a race of immortal beings with powers that have lived on earth for millennia without being discovered.

Children’s play Defeating the green dragon It is a show that combines theater with karate and that is presented at the BOD Cultural Center on Saturdays and Sundays at 3 pm The direction is in charge of Jennifer Morales, who also stars in this staging with Perla Noguera, Ángel Pelay , Daniel Alonzo, David Galiano, Sharon Rodríguez, and Miguel Treccia.

Dark spirits tells the story of a teacher and a sheriff from the city of Oregon, who investigate the strange behavior of a student and discover a chilling secret.

I have killed my husband! is a comedy that tells how a woman accidentally murders her unfaithful husband during a night out and now has to survive the rest of the evening without being discovered.

Life tastes like Shakespeare to me is a theatrical comedy, written and directed by Marisol Martínez. It is inspired by the complete works of William Shakespeare and offers a wild and free version of the most iconic stories written by the English playwright. José Manuel Suárez, Marianery Amín and Alessandra Hamdan are part of the cast that goes on stage on Saturdays and Sundays at 5 pm at the BOD Cultural Center.

Dune It is based on the homonymous novel by Frank Herbert, written in 1965. The plot centers on Arrakis, or “Dune”, which has become the most important planet in the universe and where a battle for power begins.

Halloween Kills is the continuation of the saga that tells the story of the murderer Michael Myers and is the direct sequel to the film released in 2018, set 40 years after the first film.

Ron gives error It takes place in a world where robots have become children’s friends and Barney, an unpopular student, discovers that his has broken down during shipping.

The last duel is a feature film set in France in 1386, which tells of “the confrontation between the knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and the squire Jacques LeGris (Adam Driver). The first accuses the second of his wife, Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer) ”. The film was released in Cinex theaters.

The quirky Adams family returned to the big screen at Cinex, with Crazy Adams 2, the sequel to this fun animated film.

Venom: Carnage released is the continuation of the story of Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and the symbiote, characters we met in the film released in 2018. The film was released in Cinex theaters.

No time to die is the new film in the universe of the intrepid agent 007. This film is the last in which the British actor plays the mythical character on the big screen and can be seen at Cinex.

Shang Shi, the legend of the ten rings. The film of the Chinese superhero and martial arts master, Shang Chi (Simu Liu) is on the billboards from this September 3.