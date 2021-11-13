Finch: Tom Hanks and his dog in a post-apocalyptic future

Not surprisingly, Tom Hanks returns with an extremely emotional and endearing role: a robotics engineer who creates a robot to take care of his dog when he is gone.

By: Jazmín Gómez Fleitas

On Finch A peculiar family of a man, a robot and a dog live an intense and moving adventure when the man, without further help, must ensure that his beloved canine companion will remain well cared for when he is gone.

Tom Hanks takes the role of Finch, a robotics engineer, and one of the few survivors of a solar cataclysm that has devastated the planet. But Finch, who stayed in an underground bunker for a decade, created a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear.

Finch designs a robot – played by Caleb Landry Jones – to take care of Goodyear when he no longer can. The trio embark on a perilous journey through the bleak western United States as Finch tries to make his creature, who chose to be called Jeff, discover the joy and miracle of being alive.

Of course, there will be difficult moments and humor along the way, with Finch trying to get Jeff and Goodyear to understand each other, while facing the challenges of the new world.

Finch is an Apple TV + Originals film and Steven Spierlberg’s own production company, Amblin Entertainment, which premieres on November 5 on the platform. The unconditional love of a dog and the loyalty of his master in an uncertain future, could anyone refuse to see her?