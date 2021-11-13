Finally! Britney Spears is free

The legal guardianship of Britney Spears came to a definitive end this Friday, November 12. This was immediately ordered by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny. “The Court found and determined that the guardianship and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer necessary,” it ruled.

As announced by The Hollywood Reporter, Britney did not attend the session. Her parents, Lynne Spears and James Parnell Spears, introduced themselves virtually and made no objection to the judge’s ruling.

But the reaction of the pop star was swift. Minutes after the news broke, Britney posted on her Instagram account: “My God, I love my fans so much it’s crazy! I think I’m going to cry the rest of the day! The best day of my life, praise the Lord. Can I get an amen?