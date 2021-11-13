Finally! Britney Spears is free

The legal guardianship of Britney Spears came to a definitive end this Friday, November 12. This was immediately ordered by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny. “The Court found and determined that the guardianship and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer necessary,” it ruled.
As announced by The Hollywood Reporter, Britney did not attend the session. Her parents, Lynne Spears and James Parnell Spears, introduced themselves virtually and made no objection to the judge’s ruling.
But the reaction of the pop star was swift. Minutes after the news broke, Britney posted on her Instagram account: “My God, I love my fans so much it’s crazy! I think I’m going to cry the rest of the day! The best day of my life, praise the Lord. Can I get an amen?
Mathew Rosengart, the singer’s lawyer, told the court that a ‘personal and financial’ safety net for her. John Zabel, the temporary guardian assigned in September by the judge, will continue to manage his estate for a short period of time.
According to information from the Variety review, Spears told a judge in recent months that her previous guardians (the father and, jointly until 2019, the lawyer Andrew Wallet) They forced her to work against her own will, even though she begged for a break from touring.
Jody Montgomery, Britney’s two-year-old personal mentor, will continue to manage the pop star’s daily wellness and medical decisions, although details of their working relationship are unknown. Thus, the panorama is increasingly satisfactory for the singer, because as the lawyer was quoted in Variety, Montgomery will remain in your life. Montgomery will be there for her. Mrs. Spears can live a safe, happy and satisfying life after this guardianship. “.
The next hearings in this case will be held on December 8 and January 19.