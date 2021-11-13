Fans tend to Chicharito, by asking ‘Tata’ Martino for his return to the Mexican National Team

Chicharito became a trend, after fans asked for his return to the Mexican National Team and after the defeat against the United States in the tie

The defeat of Mexico against the United States In the World Cup qualifying round for Qatar 2022, it had an echo on social networks, because a few minutes after the end of the duel that was played in Cincinnati, the users of social networks positioned Chicharito Hernandez among the first trends on Twitter, where they ask for his return to the Tricolor.

Chicharito became a trend, after fans requested his return to the Mexican National Team and after the defeat against the United States in the tie. Getty Images

The third defeat of Mexico Against the Stars and Stripes team in 2021, he sparked fan comments and demanded that Tata Martino consider the LA Galaxy forward, who scored 17 goals last season in MLS, in future calls.

Some users even started a petition on Change.org for the return of Chicharito Hernández to the Mexican National Team.



1 Related

“Mr. Yon de Luisa President of the FMF / Mr. Gerardo Martino DT of the Mexican National Team:” Chicharito “must be summoned to the Mexican National Team – Sign the petition! Https://chng.it/hztLsgtK through from @Change_Mex “, could be read on Twitter.

The return of Raúl Jiménez was not enough to avoid another defeat in the year against the classic rival, and again the Wolves forward went without scoring against the United States.

Nor did the entry of Rogelio Funes Mori make a difference and the Tricolor had to give up the leadership of the Concacaf World Cup qualifier against the North American rival.

“The only thing that pleased me is that Pepi did nothing. Tata did not know how to put his hands in and I think they should call Chicharito,” published another user of the social network.

Mr. Yon de Luisa President of the FMF / Mr. Gerardo Martino DT of the Mexican National Team: “Chicharito” must be summoned to the Mexican National Team – Sign the petition! https://t.co/XL7xXwx6ID via @Change_Mex – Teófilo Huerta (@teohuerta) November 13, 2021

The only thing that pleased me is that Pepi did nothing. Tata did not know how to put his hands in and I think they must call the chicharito. – Emilio RS 🎄☃️❄🎅 (@ emiliors77) November 13, 2021

The history of Chicharito. Luck, work, I don’t know, but even with the knee … it brings magic hahaha – Santiago (@santipalmer) November 13, 2021