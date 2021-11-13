Fans created a petition on Change.org for the return of CH14 to El Tri

Despite the good times that you live Chicharito Hernandez at Galaxy, Gerardo Martino has maintained his position of not summoning him to the Mexican team, but before the defeat of Tricolor versus USA The Aztec fans have raised their voices demanding the call of the forward.

Mexican fans created a petition on the page Change.org where they asked for the return of Chicharito to the National Team for the lack of goals in the team, remembering that Hernández is the top scorer for Tri.

“Not only his historical and proven merits speak in favor of the player, but his current performance in the North American league. Undisputed scorer in Mexico, England, Germany, the United States and even in his ephemeral time in Spain. Top historical scorer of the National Team in which by now would have increased the figure reached.

“It is not to advocate for a title, simply for an integration that allows the attack of the team to consolidate for better results”, was the argument with which the fans requested the return of Chicharito to the national team.

Hernández scored 17 goals in the season of the MLS after having played 21 games.

