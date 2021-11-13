Fans celebrate Johnny Depp’s presence at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival

Johnny Depp is still a trend despite everything he faces. Although he went from being one of the most appreciated Hollywood stars by the studios, the highest paid and with a remarkable fandom until today, to being one of the figures most involved in the scandal and controversy being discarded from large franchises, his name continues being present at all times. Despite everything he has faced in recent years, his fans remain loyal.

With everything that has happened after his divorce from the Aquaman star – 73%, Amber Heard, it seems that the world fell on whoever made Jack Sparrow the most beloved pirate in cinema. He was fired from Disney and the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them saga – 73%, and other projects like Minamata – 35% were minimized at the time of its distribution, not forgetting the rumors that Netflix refused to accept it in the cast of Wednesday by Tim Burton.

Despite all that, the actor has kept working on small projects, campaigns and even film festivals. It is clear that his presence in the latter has also unleashed controversy, especially when there are groups of women who point him out because of the accusations of their ex-wife or the already well-known statements of The Sun where they qualified him as a female batterer.

Both the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain, which will be held in September, and the Karlovy Film Festival in the Czech Republic, decided to give him recognition for his career. Both festivals declared that they would not be part of a lynching against a person who has not been found guilty respecting the presumption of innocence, making it clear that this does not mean that they do not support women in their fight against violence.

Now that the event in the Czech Republic is in full swing, fans celebrated the presence of Johnny, who, in addition to making an appearance on the red carpet, took a moment to listen to those who gathered outside the venue to see him in the past 26 of August. When some of the attendees began to shout “We believe in you”, the interpreter thanked them with words that were transcendent for his fans.

“You are warriors. You are all amazing soldiers. Thanks! Cheers! “- Johnny Depp, a few minutes ago.

– Johnny Depp, few minutes ago ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2oww2znQRH – carpe (@salveogvm) August 26, 2021

A few weeks ago the actor from The Young Scissorhands – 91% openly said that Hollywood in general has been boycotting their careers and, therefore, the work of other artists who are also affected when a project goes unnoticed or is canceled because of the statements that have been made against them. However, it is his same fans who have thanked other franchises for continuing their collaborations with him.

In mid-July Dior presented a new campaign with Depp for Sauvage, the perfume of which the interpreter has been the face and name for several years now. This new campaign brought with it a special video where Johnny and the creator of his perfume talk about the creative process when looking for a fragrance, comparing it to music. The company confirmed that there would be more of these special videos coming soon, which its followers appreciated and applauded.

