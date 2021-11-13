Facebook metaverse to incorporate cryptocurrencies: Binance CEO

The CEO of the exchange Binance, Changpeng Zhao, believes that the metaverse of Facebook (or, rather, of the company now called Meta), will incorporate cryptocurrencies into its new virtual world.

Zhao, who recently visited France, indicated in an interview, to include cryptocurrencies in the new bet of that company it’s a “great way to attract more people” to the digital asset industry.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao sees Facebook as a driver for cryptocurrencies. Source: @cz_binance / twitter.com

«Facebook, in all its cryptocurrency projects, either with Libra [ahora la stablecoin Diem] or with the digital wallet Novi, it is driving the crypto-asset sector forward, “he told French media Les Échos.

In fact, CriptoNoticias reported that Facebook launched a pilot plan for its Novi digital wallet in Guatemala and the United States. Novi will use the Pax Dollar (USDP) stablecoin through partnerships with the startup Paxos and the bitcoin exchange, Coinbase.

The executive estimates that, if of the 3 billion Meta users worldwide, only 1% adopted cryptocurrencies, that it would mean 30 million new users.

Zhao’s words may be motivated by the recent news that shocked the world, about renaming Facebook Inc. to Meta, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

The name change was accompanied by an initiative, which is to build a computing platform based on the metaverse concept. To this end, it would rely on technologies such as virtual and augmented reality.

Binance wants to establish its headquarters in France

Zhao’s visit to France, as mentioned at the beginning, was not accidental. In the interview, he was asked about his presence in the European country.

Binance founder said who is looking for an official headquarters for the exchange and consider that France meets the ideal characteristics to establish a regional, and perhaps even global headquarters.

In this sense, the executive indicated that they areawaiting approval from the French regulator to operate in that country and the response will arrive within 6 to 12 months.

We started our activity as a decentralized organization, but it should be noted that this is not very well received by regulators. However, this industry must be regulated. Therefore, we are in the process of establishing a headquarters at various levels: local, regional and global. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao.

Since 2017, Binance operates globally without offices centralized or regulatory licenses.

The exchange’s executives have been evaluating different options to have its headquarters for several months. Last September, in a statement collected by CriptoNoticias, Zhao said that they had realized that they needed a centralized entity to work well with regulators.