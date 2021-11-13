Eyebrow design with botox at the Sánchez Peral Aesthetic Medicine Clinic in Castellón

The eyebrows are the frame of the face and can change the expression of the look, whatever the trend of the moment.

Over the years, the skin is losing elasticity producing flaccidity, making the area of ​​the eyebrow starts to fall on the eyelid giving a tired and older look.

In addition, people are quite asymmetrical, this being more noticeable when one advances in age. This asymmetry is perceived above all in the gaze, with one eye being more closed than the other. Patients usually perceive it when they see themselves in photos.

The treatment consists of small infiltrations of botox in strategic areas of the forehead, between the eyebrows and crow’s feet, managing to modify the shape of your eyebrows so that they are arched, angular, high, low or straight, as appropriate and, with this, that the gaze is more open and rejuvenated, always taking into account anatomical limits.

The result is a look that is fresh, rejuvenated and more symmetrical, as well as achieving curb dynamic frown, forehead and crow’s feet wrinkles.

The final score After the Botox injection you will start at 2-3 days and tends to last between 4 and 6 months. In some cases, the duration may be lengthened or the effects may disappear sooner, depending on genetic factors and the skin type of each patient.

The team that works in this aesthetic medicine clinic is a highly qualified staff. It is headed by Dr. Beatriz Sánchez Peral, a graduate in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Valencia and a Master’s degree in Aesthetic Medicine from the CEU Cardenal Herrera University of the same city. He is also a specialist in Family and Community Medicine.

Dr. Beatriz performs the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of all procedures performed on patients.

