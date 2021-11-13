Everything we know about the romance between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Mysterious and small are the roads of Hollywood life, that’s why almost nothing surprises us, but … in recent weeks the rumor of a possible romance has shaken the entire internet. That’s right, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

It is not only the age difference that has us surprised, it turns out that the comedian is nothing like what the socialite and her family are used to for their partners.

However, here we leave you a chronology of the events that increasingly fuel the rumors of the supposed romance between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

Saturday night Live

It was in early October that Kim appeared on Saturday Night Live to perform a comedy routine alongside several comedians, including Pete, who is already in the permanent cast.

It was in this same broadcast that the comedian and the socialite starred in a capsule in which they parodied a scene from the Aladdin movie.

After 4 minutes in which Pete, who was Aladdin, told Jasmine (Kim) why they shouldn’t be together and they made a recount about the socialite’s romances with athletes and rappers like her ex-husbands in real life, they closed the capsule kissing.

This would probably be the first place where the spark was born between the two lovebirds, but let’s continue with the other signs.

Holding hands?

Weeks after starring in this show, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted at an amusement park alongside their newly engaged sister and partner Travis Barker.

So the rumors of a double date did not wait, however, it was not until the publication of some images obtained by People magazine in which Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson left hand in hand, that all the fans were they went crazy.

Incredibly, both protagonists of the supposed romance have remained discreet before the weight that the tabloids have thrown on their heads.

Which makes the internet believe that this is true, although sources leaked to different media comment that both see each other only as friends.

The supposed romantic dinner

Just friends? We would like to believe Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson when they say they are just friends, but the evidence is increasingly pointing that the alleged romance could be real.

In late October, Kim and Pete were caught eating in Campania, on Staten Island; surrounded by paparazzi, the two were escorted through a back entrance and invited to a very private meal.

Up to here you could continue to have doubts, but that same week they were seen twice more having dinner together, yes, accompanied by more friends. But three times in a week? Yes there is interest!

Pete Davidson laughs at rumors

A few days ago Ariana Grande’s ex was as a guest on the program Late Night with Seth Meyers, where at least he implied that he does know what is said about him and the famous businesswoman.

The presenter, Seth Meyers, got straight to the point and asked him to clear up the rumors, without being too specific, so comedian Pete Davidson due to his great wit was able to go off on a tangent.

“I wanted to talk about this because there are a lot of people I come across when I walk, people who whisper to me and look at me. But it’s true … I have a program on Tubi that is coming out. Many people are surprised that I can participate in a program on Tubi, but it is something real, “he said about his new project, the animated show The Freak Brothers, which premieres on that platform on November 14.

What do you think? Kim Kardashia and Pete Davidson are starring in one of the best romances in Hollywood or it is simply a publicity strategy to stay current.