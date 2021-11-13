‘Eternals’: Why would Harry Styles have to be part of the ‘She-Hulk’ miniseries? – Movie news

The ‘Eternals’ post-credits scene revealed former One Direction Harry Styles as a new MCU member by playing Starfox. If our theories are correct, the British would have to appear in the project ‘She-Hulk’.

Among the redeemable of Eternals, of Chloé Zhao is the post-credit scene. Former One Direction Harry Styles was welcomed to the MCU as the titan Eros, later called Starfox by The Avengers. A direct descendant of A’Lars and direct brother of Thanos, in love with women and liberal by his own conviction; adventurer but not a conqueror like his carnal. A good life awaits the Eternal in the cinematic universe, as we can see in the upcoming and already confirmed titles.

Sticking to the canon of the Marvel Comics Universe, Eros had to be summoned by Thanos (Josh Brolin) during Avengers: Infinity War and take his niece Nebula (Karen Gillan) prisoner in the immediate collaterals of Avengers: Endgame, but it did not happen. As Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), Kevin Feige, and Marvel Studios all skipped his presence during the Infinity Saga, We will tell you how we think his participation will be and in which productions he would return.

The MCU could exploit Eros in many ways, one of them as part of the next productions The marvels, Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Alluding to the kinship with Nebula, Starfox would feel the responsibility to hunt her down and bring her to justice for all the damage caused on behalf of her father. However, let us remember that at the end of Avengers: Endgame he leaves earth as part of the Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) accompanies them.

If we tie up all the present and future ends, Starfox would be an ally during the Skrull invasion (race already infiltrated in the MCU) during the miniseries Secret Invasion, a great event that involves an impressive number of cosmic and terrestrial superheroes to try to stop the aliens who come to supplant bureaucratic positions and key heroes for the publishing house, being Nick Fury ( Samuel L. Jackson) the most important so far.

Comic friend, this may not make sense, but having Starfox as an ally in times without Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is the best thing that could happen to Earth. Also, if the openness of the multiverse is pushing us to the future adaptation of Secret Wars, Eros and Firelord (not yet present) are important to The Avengers and the affected Skrull, whose government is destroyed by Nebula, yes, again her, perhaps the most underrated character in Marvel Comics.

The last theory, and where we cannot fail, is his presence in She-Hulk, also programmed as a miniseries for the Disney + platform. It is about the introduction of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as The Green Woman and niece of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), a lawyer who in once he judged the titan for a situation of sexual abuse. As the times are, what is stated in the comic She-Hulk Vol. 2 seems to play in favor of the morality and sisterhood that the mouse company has wanted to promote in its productions since #MeToo exploded.



It turns out that Walters accuses Eros of using his powers of mental manipulation to have a loving and sexual relationship with him, without your consent; However, by moving the lawsuit to the planet Titan, it was shown that She-Hulk did in fact act of his own consent. What was proven was the use of his powers to link Walters with John Jameson, better known as Werewolf. The best thing is the beating she gives him. It is worth repeating it over and over again, for staining.



If you don’t want to wait to see if Feige and company will adapt it, take a look at She-Hulk Vol. 2 from 2005 in the pen of Dan Slott, the controversial writer who usually thinks about a thousand things from his Twitter account and the one in charge of killing Peter Parker in 2012, when he received death threats from all the fans of the classic arachnid.