Enjoy Teletica movies this weekend

In batch of 7 this Saturday at 8 at night, in the thriller sci-fi action game “Deja Vu,” Special Agent Doug Carlin, played by Denzel Washington, discovers that a bomb blast on a New Orleans Ferry, which killed 543 people, is a terrorist attack. Because of his acumen to quickly analyze and distinguish the relevant from the secondary in the crime scene, Carlin is integrated into a mysterious investigation team that uses a sophisticated machine that lets do something extraordinary.

This Sunday cinema for all presents at 1:20 pm, the animated children’s comedy: “Ice age 3”, in this third part of the adventures, Scrat continues trying to seize the very elusive acorn (while, perhaps , find true love); Manny and Ellie await the birth of their mini-mammoth; Sloth Sid gets into big trouble by grabbing some dinosaur eggs; and Diego the saber-toothed tiger wonders if spending so much time with his friends is making him too “squishy.” In order to save the unfortunate Sid, the gang ventures into a mysterious underworld, where they have some clashes with dinosaurs, deal with crazed flora and fauna, and meet a one-eyed and relentless dinosaur hunter named Buck.

Cinema pop presents at 3 pm this Sunday the science fiction, fantasy and adventure plot: “Star Wars: Episode 8 – The last Jedi”, the First Order has cornered the last members of the resistance. Their last hope is for Finn to break into Snoke’s ship and disable the radar that allows them to locate them. While he tries, in the company of a Resistance soldier, to fulfill this impossible mission, the young Rey is away, trying to convince Luke Skywalker to train her and make her the last Jedi.

To close this weekend, in Super cinema at 9:30 pm, the 1960s biographical drama “The Texas Champion,” Freddie Steinmark, a football star of unusual build for the sport who plays for the Longhorns, is injured. When he undergoes a medical examination, he is diagnosed with cancer after winning the national title in 1969. It is at that moment that his life priorities change completely.

