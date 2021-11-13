El Telégrafo – Facts that marked the life of Carmen Salinas

Carmen Salinas is one of the actresses most recognized by the Mexican and Latin American public, for the wide variety of roles she has played throughout her life. The 82-year-old Mexican actress was hospitalized in an emergency on Thursday, November 11. The artist is in intensive care in a coma.

Salinas was born on October 5, 1933 in Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico. She began her artistic career in the 1950s as an impersonator, to later work as an actress. Participating in films such as ‘Bellas de noche’ and ‘La pulquería’,

By the 70s, he participated in films such as ‘The useless life of Pito Pérez’, ‘El rincón de las virgenes’ and ‘Inspector briefs’.

With almost 60 years of artistic career in Televisa series, he had important roles in soap operas such as ‘My heart is yours’, ‘Dream of love’, ‘My husband has a family’.

She is remembered for her role in ‘María la del Barrio’ as Agripina, the adoptive mother of the son who gives away the character played by Thalía. Other memorable performances were in ‘Hug me very tight’, ‘Woman, real life cases’ and ‘Until the money do us part’. In 2004 he had a small role in the film Man on Fire, starring Denzel Washington.

She had a role in Mexican politics in 2015 as a multi-member deputy until 2018 by the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

The renowned Mexican actress was not without controversy, the best known are:

Taunt Thalia’s illness

Thalía suffers from Lyme disease, a condition that affects the skin, joints, nervous system and heart. Salinas said:

“Well, let him bathe the dogs. Do you have deer a little in your house? All that field, daughter, give yourself a good spray “

Some time later he apologized on social networks with the message:

“I didn’t know what it was, a thousand apologies”

In his role in politics after a drug withholding for acquired immunodeficiency. The former deputy referred to the disease as HSV.

Your opinion on COVID

“That’s what is happening to the Chinese for eating the dogs and kittens, hey, don’t play. That is why he gave them that disease. God our lord did not punish them, life punished them ”. He declared to the Mexican press.

Following these statements, the Chinese embassy in Mexico demanded a public apology.