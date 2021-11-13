Dwayne Johnson laughs at Vin Diesel’s comments!

Dwayne Johnson replies to Vin Diesel after his comments about their differences on the set of Fast and Furious

The differences between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel continue after the actor that gives life to Dominic Toretto in the successful car franchise mentioned in an interview for Men’s Health that their enmity was to help Johnson to give your best performance. Diesel He also revealed that he sought to create a brawl to exploit La Roca’s histrionic potential. “It wasn’t the Fellini way, but I would do whatever I had to do to get the best performances in whatever I produce.”

Now, Johnson is promoting Jungle Cruise, his most recent film with Emily Blunt, and in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter, was questioned about the actor’s statements. However, it seems that he did not take it personally and mentioned that “he laughed a lot” when he first heard the comments.

“I think everyone laughed at that”Johnson continued, speaking alongside Blunt. And I’ll leave it at that. I wish them the best. I wish you all the best in ‘Fast 9.’ And I wish you the best of luck on ‘Fast 10’ and ‘Fast 11’ and the rest of the ‘Fast and Furious’ movies that you make and that will be without me ». Blunt then added to Johnson: “Thanks god. He helped you get over that » referring to Diesel.

Their dispute became public in August 2016 during the last week of filming for Johnson in the eighth installment of the film series. The WWE star turned to Instagram to criticize some of her male co-stars for “Not behave like firm men and true professionals.”

With recent comments from Dwayne Johnson to THR make it seem unlikely that we will see his character from Hobbs return for the closing of the franchise or future Spin-off.

