Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, together in the trailer for Red Alert, the new Netflix movie

MADRID, Sep 5 (CulturaOcio) –

Netflix has released the official teaser trailer for Red alertfast-paced, action-packed heist movie headlined by Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. The film, written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, will hit Netflix on November 12.

“I’m Special Agent John Hartley with the FBI. I have followed your robberies. Every city and every hit. They have issued a red alert against you. You are the most wanted criminals in the world. And I’m the only one who can stop you “, says Johnson’s character in the clip.

The FBI agent and Nolan Booth (Reynolds) will team up to stop Sarah Black (Gadot). “Help me catch her and I’ll help youHartley promises. “We are inseparable. Soulmates, “says Nolan, who will put the humor on.” We both know you’ll end up with handcuffs on, “John warns Sarah.

“When Interpol sends out a Red Alert, one of the top FBI agents, John Hartley, is assigned to the case.. This global manhunt puts him in the middle of a daring heist in which He is forced to team up with the world’s greatest art thief, Nolan Booth, to catch the world’s most wanted art thief. The high-flying adventure will take this trio around the world across a dance floor, trapped in an isolated prison or through the jungle, and, unfortunately, constantly in the company of the other“says the official synopsis.

The cast is completed by Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopolous. The film is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber and produced by Hiram García, Dwayne Johnson and Dany García.