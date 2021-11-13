Dwayne Johnson finally says goodbye to guns on set

Hollywood is still shocked by the tragic event that has marked the filming of the last film in which Alec Baldwin participates. In one of his sessions, the actor accidentally shot the cinematographer of the film, Halyna Hutchins, causing instant death, as well as its director, Joel Souza.

In the midst of this difficultly sustainable situation, there are many actors, directors and other professionals in the film industry who are wondering how they are going to change the policies on the use of weapons in filming. One of those who wanted to comment on what their next steps will be in relation to this has been Dwayne Johnson.

The actor, better known as ‘The Rock’, has taken the opportunity to tell what his impressions are on the occasion of the recent premiere of his latest production, ‘Red Alert’. In this film in which he works alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, as usual, as usual he participates in several eaction scenes where there is no shortage of shots and other dangerous detonations. Because he usually works in these types of productions, Dwayne Johnson has revealed that the use of weapons in filming has been rethought.

“I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can assure you that whatever movie we are working with at Seven Bucks Productions (their production company), whatever we do or produce, We will not use real weapons under any circumstances. We are going to change them for rubber guns “, has warned according to ‘Variety’.

While it is true that the weapons really offer a more realistic vision in the cinema, for the actor of ‘Jungle Cruise’, in the wake of this tragic accident, There are reasons enough not to return to using real weapons in the movies. “We are not going to worry about the money, we will worry about what it costs. When this happened in just two hours I had my entire team on the phone asking them: ‘What do we do now?'”, He revealed.

With this, he has clarified that, despite the fact that security measures have always been kept in the filming, “accidents happen”. “When something like this happens the wisest and most intelligent thing is to stop for a moment and examine how we are going to move forward working together. So in the production company, in any film that we make with any studio, we are not going to use real weapons. That’s all, “he added. While waiting to know where the investigation into the fatal accident on the set of ‘Rust’ is, we can only applaud this initiative of the actor. Bravo!