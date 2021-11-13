Do you have a BBVA card? Check the offers that the bank has for the GOOD END 2021 – El Financiero

The economic situation of families has been complicated during the pandemic so that the Good End seems to arrive on dates that are not conducive to spending. However, BBVA Mexico announced offers special for those deferred or unforeseen expenses, designed to support the family finances of their cardholders.

If you have any of the cards: BBVA Azul, Educación, Rayados, Oro, IPN, Afinidad UNAM, Platinum, Infinite or Vive, you can defer payments to three months without interest and obtain double points for minimum purchases of 5,000 pesos made in any national store, whether you make purchases physically, online or by phone.

To make the promotion of “The Good End” valid, the client must carry out purchases with physical or digital credit cards paying in a single installment, that is, no deferred payment is included for months without interest offered directly in the shops.

If you are a customer and you received a message from BBVA on your cell phone these days, you must reply by the same means no later than November 9 so that your purchases are automatically registered in the promotion. If you did not receive this message or did not answer it, you can call the BBVA Line from November 18 to December 12, 2021 at 55 5226 26 63 to register your purchases.

The offer will be valid until November 16 of this year. BBVA confirms its commitment to its customers by inviting them to make use of the offer in a responsible way, taking into account their needs in order to choose the best discount that benefits their financial health.