Disney to continue betting on more simultaneous releases in cinemas and Disney +

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the way we watch movies. The closure of cinemas was one of the measures that most affected large and small producers, something that not even Disney itself was spared, which had to take certain measures to counteract and minimize the losses that this setback was going to generate. The House of the Mouse was one of the pioneers in standardizing simultaneous premieres in movie theaters and on television platforms streaming: movies like Cruella, Black widow, Jungle cruise or Raya and the last dragon adopted this format for premiere and in theaters and Disney + with Premium Access.





Even though other recent company tapes such as Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings were released exclusively for theaters – coincidentally the Marvel film debuts today on Disney + – something that would seem to indicate that Disney is beginning to deny simultaneous premieres, the truth is that it is not entirely so in the face of the future releases. Bob chapek, CEO of Disney, has revealed during a company’s four-quarter earnings call (via Collider) that They do not rule out following the strategy of simultaneous premieres for their next films. “We continue with our flexibility plan. We are still not sure how the market will react when family movies return with a first theatrical window, “said the executive.

Each film will be examined to determine the best strategy to follow for its release.

Although it is very likely that the powerful releases of Marvel, such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, will be released exclusively for theaters, the truth is that other types of products do not have to follow the same premiere model. “You will notice that the movies that we are releasing that are theatrical and family movies have a fairly short window. We’re doing it so we can get our movies faster to Disney + but, at the same time, to see if the theatrical market can get back on track while we prepare the bomb with these films, “Chapek continued in his explanation. constant “, zanj.

It should be noted that the simultaneous release of some films in cinemas and Disney + has generated some controversy among viewers and even legal disputes with the actors. The most notorious case was that of Scarlett Johansson and her lawsuit against Disney for the premiere of Black widow on Disney +, one that motivated Emma Stone to take action for the simultaneous premiere of Cruella. What we can make clear from Chapek’s statements is that they have planned the carefully and individually examine each of your films to determine the best release strategy.