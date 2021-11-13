Disney + launches new logo of the new Marvel series and pays tribute to Tony Stark Iron Man

The series focuses on Ironheart, the young woman who replaces Iron Man after what happened in the Avengers saga.

Ironheart, the new series of Marvel Cinematic Universe, has just released a new logo paying a clear tribute to Tony Stark / Iron Man.

The new series premiered its new look this Friday during Disney Plus Day, an event that commemorates two years since the launch of the streaming service platform, where new trailers, previews, release dates and more news about the programs were launched. make up the entertainment giant’s grill.

Ironheart is one of the most anticipated shows by MCU fans that is currently in development by Disney and integrates phase four of the movie universe of Marvel.

The series focuses on Ironheart, the young woman who replaces Iron Man, a hero who met his end in the last Avengers movie and was characterized by actor Robert Downey Jr. in all the tapes.

The show is produced by Kevin Feige and written by Chinaka Hodge, “Ironheart” follows the adventures of Riri Williams, also known as Ironheart. It is an adaptation of the comic book series of the same name. The character was initially created for Marvel Comics in 2016 by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato.

Riri is a super genius and a 15-year-old MIT student, as well as an Iron Man fanatic. With an intellect that rivals Tony Stark himself, she reverse-engineered Iron Man’s armor to create her own. The armor grants him a multitude of powers while wearing the Iron Man mantle.

The release date is not yet clear, but the streaming service revealed that it will soon hit the screen.