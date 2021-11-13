Disney + Day: Marvel presents its new shows for Disney Plus: X-Men 97, Agatha Harkness, Spider-Man and more

The streaming service is committed to expanding the series and films of the MCU

Disney Plus celebrated its second anniversary by surprising movie fans, especially of Marvel Cinematic Universe with a little glimpse of all that is expected arrive in 2022 and 2023 on the streaming service.

Although he also gave advertisements for his movie classics, from the Star Wars saga And more, what got the attention was what Marvel has in store for the next few years, especially X-Men97. The 1990s TV series about mutants will be back in its animated version with new episodes that can be seen in 2023.

On the other hand, the series of Agatha: House of Harksness to be the spin-off of WandaVision, in addition to the animated ones like Marvel Zombies, Spider-Man: Freshman Year and obviously X-Men97.

There were also previews and images of the programs already confirmed as Moon Knight, She Hulk and Ms Marvel, where they showed the appearance that the actors will have Oscar Isaac, Tatiana Maslany and Iman Vellani playing the new heroes.

In total, Disney Plus presented 14 programs between the new and those already confirmed as Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars, I Am Groot and Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special, and What If? (season 2), as well as Hawkeye arriving on Christmas 2021.

As part of its premiere anniversary, the streaming service shows the trailers, trailers, posters and all the news that they will have for the following years, in addition to the surprises that They premiere in November and December on the platform.

Among the new films that arrive this The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, a new adventure for the pack now in the Jurassic period. January 28th. Baymax, a series of the main character of Big Hero 6, arrives in the summer. Disenchanted, the sequel to Encantada comes to an end in the fall of 2022.

In addition to the long-awaited Hocus Pocus 2 with the full cast, as well as the Disney classic movie, Pinocchio.

So far, Disney has prepared three documentaries, which are developed in conjunction with National Geographic.

Welcome to Earth with Will Smith. Premiere: December 8, 2021

Limitless’ with Chris Hemsworth. Premiere: 2022.

America the Beautiful. Premiere: 2022.

In the Star Wars part, Disney confirm Under the Helmet – The Legacy of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi of which the first advances of the series of the saga could be seen.