Disney + celebrates Disney Day with a price reduction to only € 1.99 and premieres: these are the best | Entertainment

You can sign up for Disney + with an unrepeatable offer: only 1.99 euros for the first month to check all its available titles.

With a weekend ahead of you, it is the perfect time to kick back, relax and watch movies and series. If you want to enjoy some of the best, right now you can sign up for Disney + with a limited offer and that you can take advantage of right now.

On the occasion of Disney Day you can save 75% on your first month of Disney + subscription signing up right now. Thus the first month it will only cost you 1.99 euros.

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

It’s a perfect offer to start trying Disney + or to renew your subscription if you didn’t renew at some point.

In addition, you will be able to see some of the new films and series that are about to be released on the Disney platform or that have already been released for weeks. You can even see new versions in IMAX format.

But it is a limited offer and one that you have to take advantage of. It will only be available until today, November 14. So hurry up to sign up!

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the great Disney + premieres that you can access from Friday, November 14.

It is one of the new Marvel films and that is within phase 4 of the UCM (Marvel Cinematic Universe) and that unites the story of the son of a crime and war lord who leads the infamous organization The Ten Rings.

Humor and martial arts united in one of the best new films in the Marvel universe.

Jungle cruise

After the enormous success of Pirates of the Caribbean, Disney dares to bring one of its Disneyland attractions to the big screen (and to the small one via streaming). This is the case of Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

An adventure story in the Brazilian Amazon in the purest Disney style, with twists and turns and a story that calls out for a second and even third installment.

Finally alone at home

Do you remember Home Alone? Well, Disney has prepared a kind of reboot with Finally alone at home.

The story is identical to the original, a big family that goes on vacation, a very naughty boy who stays home only for Christmas and who will have to defend his home. It stars Archie Yates, JoJo Rabit’s funny friend.

Dopesick

Dopesick is a miniseries in the form of a drama that you can find on Star and that premiered in the US on Hulu.

It is a series focused on the problem of opioid addiction in the US seen from various angles. By a village doctor, people hooked on pills or the Police. It has a great IMDB score and rave reviews.