Detailed new look at The Batman’s Batmobile

After his most recent trailer during the DC FanDome 2021, the community couldn’t be more excited about The Batman, a film that will show us a much cruder version of the hero headline. Thanks to a new set of images that began circulating the internet, we now have a much better look at the iconic Batmobile.

Recently, a replica of the Batmobile of this film was shown in the Warner Bros. Hotel located in Abu Dhabi, which allowed fans to get a much more detailed look at the vehicle:

Like suit Batman, its Batmobile It looks like an impromptu version, especially when compared to how sophisticated other film versions have been. Sure, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as let’s remember that The Batman will span the early years of Bruce Wayne As the Guardian from Town Gothic, so much of its technology is not yet as developed.

The batman will arrive in movie theaters on March 4, 2022.

Editor’s note: I have all the confidence in the world that Matt Reeves will do a great job with the character. I am confident that under his direction, Pattinson’s Batman will be as memorable as Christian Bale’s from a few years ago, or even better.

Via: ComicBook