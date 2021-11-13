Demi Moore and Leonardo DiCaprio, the celebrities who share more than the date of birth

In addition to being acclaimed by the public and having trajectories that endorse them as top-level actors in Hollywood, Leonardo Dicaprio and Demi moore they have many things in common: they were born the same day and have been the target of accusations for an alleged affair. But what is the truth in that? Here we tell you.

On a day like today, but in 1962, actress Demi Moore was born, which with stories like “Ghost” and “Striptease” was placed at the top of the film industry; while in 1974, the famous actor who starred in the movie “Titanic” was born, and since the beginning of her artistic career it has been the dream of every girl not only for her talent and charisma, but for her attractiveness.

It is not news that even some famous people surrendered to DiCaprio’s charms and everything seems to indicate that Moore herself would be willing to be more than friends with the Oscar winner.

According to The National Enquirer, the actor Leonardo DiCaprio would be Demi Moore’s new love interest, at least this is how a source who spoke with said medium announced it: “She is so desperate for love and to prove to Ashton Kutcher that she can get someone better than him, who is trying to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”

Likewise, within the publication it is noted that the famous would have done “everything” to attract the attention of the protagonist of “The Revenant”, but has not succeeded: “She has sent him emails and called him, hoping to rekindle the spark they had more than 15 years ago, “said the informant, referring to the fleeting romance the couple had in 1997.

“He spends his time imagining becoming one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood with Leo,” said the source. However, Demi Moore would not be the only one interested in the actor, as we remember that a few days ago social networks went crazy after a clip emerged in which Jeff Bezos’ partner, Lauren Sanchez, looks completely enthralled by the actor while they talk in an event in which they coincided.

But, despite speculation, Leonardo DiCaprio seems that this sudden feminine attention has it “without a care”, as he receives his 48 years succeeding in the professional field, specifically in his work as an activist and ignoring rumors.

