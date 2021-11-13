“Daniel Alves is better than me, he will give Barcelona a lot”

Cafu, player with the most appearances in the Brazilian national team, assured that Dani Alves is a better footballer than him and will contribute to Barcelona

Former footballer Marcos Evangelista de Morais ‘Cafu’, two-time world champion and the player who has worn the shirt of the Brazilian national team the most times (142), assured Efe that his compatriot Daniel Alves is “better than” him and that with his “experience he will give much to the Barcelona“.

Alves, 38, a right-back like Cafu, will rejoin the Barça team in January and the paulista considers that, “despite his age, he is in full physical condition”, he has “options to be in the World Cup in Qatar”, for which Brazil has just qualified, and “will be a great signing for Barcelona “.



In an interview with EFE, Cafu described as “good news” that Brazil has “qualified so far in advance for the World Cup” in 2022 and he stressed that his national team is “winning games with good football, it is a very competitive team” that will be, “as always, the rival to beat for all.”

The five-time world champion team will complete two decades without winning a World Cup in 2022, precisely since Cafu lifted the cup in Japan in the previous visit of the tournament to the Asian continent, and the former captain warns that the one in Qatar “will be different because it had never been played at this time of year (November-December), but surely the players will know how to adapt.”

The former player of Real Zaragoza and AC Milan, among other clubs, praised the two stars of the current Brazilian team, the forward of the PSG Neymar da Silva, who “is young and has the conditions to be an even better footballer”, and the Real Madrid player Vinicius Júnior, “a sensational player, with enormous potential” who is “no longer a promise”, but “a reality”.

Cafu played eleven seasons in Italy, but his time in Spain was a brief stay of “six months at Zaragoza”, during which he was “lucky to win the Recopa; it was a wonderful stage,” he stressed.

What’s more, He recalled that before he had “the option of signing for Real Madrid, but they preferred to hire Vítor” Marques, another right-hander who was his teammate in Sao Paulo.