‘Dani Alves is better than me, he will give Barcelona a lot’

The ex-footballer Marcos Evangelista de Morais’ Cafu‘, two-time world champion and the player who has worn the shirt of the Brazilian national team the most times (142), assured that his compatriot Daniel Alves is “better than” him and that with his “experience he will give a lot to the Barcelona“.

Alves, 38 and right side like Cafu, will rejoin the team Baugrana in January and the São Paulo player considers that, “despite his age, he is in full physical condition,” he has “options to be in the World Cup. Qatar“, for which Brazil has just qualified, and” will be a great signing for him Barcelona“.

In an interview with EFE, Cafu called “good news” that Brazil has “qualified so far in advance for the World Cup” in 2022 and stressed that his national team is “winning games with good football, it is a very competitive team” that will be, “as always, the rival to beat for all.”

The five-time world champion team will complete two decades without winning a World Cup in 2022, precisely since Cafu raised the glass in Japan in the tournament’s previous visit to the Asian continent, and the former captain warns that the Qatar “It will be different because it had never been played at this time of year (November-December), but surely the players will know how to adapt”.

The former player of Real Zaragoza and AC Milan, among other clubs, praised the two stars of the current Brazilian team, the forward of the PSG Neymar da Silva, who “is young and has the conditions to be an even better footballer”, and the madridista Vinicius Junior, “a sensational player, with enormous potential” who is “no longer a promise”, but “a reality”.

