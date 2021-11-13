Couple waited for the Good End to go live together; Bodega Aurrerá raised washing machine and fridge prices

A user on Twitter is complaining that Bodega Aurrerá raised some of its prices during the Good End.

As she relates, both she and her partner were hoping to get some electrical appliances for their house and decided to wait for the Good End, but they did not count on the fact that prices would rise.

So far, neither the store nor Profeco have responded to said tweet and this could be significant damage to the brand.

Through Twitter, a user explained that, together with her boyfriend, they waited for the Good End in order to buy some things for the house where they would start living as a couple.

According to the Internet user, their search began in September, but they decided to wait for the Good End offers. The surprise came when Bodega Aurrerá raised the prices of the refrigerator and the washing machine they were hoping to buy.

Now, as is customary in these cases, the user has decided to use her Twitter account to make a call to both Bodega Aurrerá and the Federal Consumer Attorney (Profeco), in order to expose the “trap” that the store is committing by raising prices.

In September of this year my boyfriend and I began to see things for a house, among them it is obvious that it had to be a refrigerator and a washing machine, we wanted to wait for the “good end” and this was the bullshit that Bodega Aurrera came up with. PRICES WENT UP. pic.twitter.com/kzjQirL71u – Cin (@cyndiiiee) November 12, 2021

It is not the first case that occurs

In theory, the Good End is one of the spaces that many consumers wait to take advantage of the offers on the products they hope to purchase; This is a week when great deals are launched to attract customers.

However, it is not the first time that people themselves complain that, in reality, some brands do not lower prices, but raise them, turning the fact into a consumer scam.

Until now, neither Profeco nor Bodega Aurrerá have responded to said tweet, expressing their position. Why is this happening?

Usually, thanks to social networks, it has been possible to publicize real cases where brands take advantage of the Good End period to raise their prices and, in other words, disguise their offers.

The power of social networks as instruments of complaint

In times where platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, among others, it is now easier to publicize this type of practice, because, in reality, it is a scam to the consumer, who waits for said period of offers to do your shopping.

Just as this is not the first time it has happened, it will not be the last, which is even worse, since this speaks of the fact that nothing has been done to stop this type of practice.

The tweet was uploaded yesterday and, until now, there has been no response from the store or the Federal Consumer Attorney, which could have an impact on the brand’s own image, especially in times where, after the arrival of the pandemic, the relationship between companies and consumers has undergone a very significant change.

One of these modifications is precisely the connection through social networks that, likewise, had a significant boom during confinement and will continue to be relevant in the post-pandemic era.

