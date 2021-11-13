Congress of sports medicine and applied sciences, from November 15 to 18 at the Monumental de Barcelona SC | Other Sports | sports

More than 100 conferences will be directed by national and foreign professionals. The academic sessions start this Monday.

A group of expert doctors and teachers from different Latin American and European countries are meeting Guayaquil to direct from Monday, November 15, the II International Congress of Medicine and Sciences Applied to Sports and the I Hybrid Congress for Sports, called Icónica 2021. Both events are endorsed by the Universidad de Especialidades Espíritu Santos (UEES), the South American Confederation of Sports Medicine (Consumed) and the Pan-American Confederation of Sports Medicine (Copamede) and are promoted by the Ecuadorian Society of Sports Medicine ( SEMD) and Barcelona Sporting Club.

As Andrés Arce, head of the Barcelona SC Medical Department, explained to EL UNIVERSO, Icónica 2021 is the first congress of its kind to be held inside a soccer stadium in Ecuador and Latin America, following the European trend on example of the Sports Science Week developed by FC Barcelona in Spain.

These two congresses have the objective of “giving the maximum scientific content to everything that has to do with recovery, performance and work with sports and physical activity, games and recreation,” said Arce.

Icónica 2021 is organized inside the Monumental Banco Pichincha stadium from Monday 15 to Thursday 18 November.

The academic sessions will feature more than 100 lectures that will be led by national and foreign professionals, among which Arce highlights the Spanish Íñigo Mujika, a specialist in high performance; the Italian Piero Galasso, researcher and expert in computerized baropodometry; the Argentines Pablo Gastaldi and Gabriel Aguilar and the Colombian Piero Giraldo, experts in musculoskeletal ultrasound and ultrasound-guided infiltration.

Other prominent national speakers who will intervene are Boris Zambrano, Oswaldo Rodríguez, Ángel Auad, all closely linked to the environment of first division soccer in Ecuador.

There are also international conferences scheduled that will be broadcast in a on-line from other countries on November 16, 17 and 18.

The organization hopes to bring together the best experts in the country and the assistance of 500 participants in a sector of the stands of the Monumental where they will be located.

International academic endorsements

Arce, who years ago led the staff Emelec’s medical staff and the Ecuadorian soccer team, adds that the congresses have several academic endorsements, such as the South American Confederation of Sports Medicine (Cosumed) and the Pan-American Sports Medicine Confederation (Copamede).

“We have thought about the edges that sports medicine has. Not only is he who does sports, but also does a physical activity. Starting in age groups, play is part of this. From there to reach old age, where we are going to have the recreational part, of physical activity, of people who advanced their age (from 40 years old) must do ”, explained the person in charge of the symposium.

The first conference of Icónica 2021 will deal with meniscus suture from 08:00.

Ticket prices are: $ 120 for specialist doctors, $ 100 for general practitioners, nutritionists, psychologists and personal trainers, physical trainers and technical directors, $ 60 for the general public and $ 50 for students from institutions.

Online registration through the website https://congresoiconica.com/. (D)