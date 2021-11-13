Confirmed lineups Mexico vs United States

This Friday there will be an edition of the Concacaf Classic towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup: Mexico vs United States. Match that you can enjoy on the screens of Azteca Deportes: Azteca 7,
aztecadeportes.com
and the Official App of Azteca Deportes.
VIDEO: Who will replace Guillermo Ochoa in goal?
The Aztec National Team arrives with a thirst for revenge, after fall the last two times they saw each other: First in the Nations League final, by a score of 3-2, in overtime; and the second time was in the Gold Cup, also in the title match, with another goal after 90 minutes.
It may interest you: United States fans make fun of Diego Lainez
Mexico vs United States lineups
Mexico:
Guillermo Ochoa (Captain)
Tasting Domíguez
Edson Alvarez
Johan Vasquez
Luis Romo
Raul Jimenez
Hector Herrera
Jesus Crown
Luis Rodriguez
Jesus gallardo
Hirving lozano
USA:
Zack steffen
DeAndre Yedlin
Walker zimmerman
Tyler Adams (Captain)
Antonee robinson
Yunus Musah
Weston McKennie
Ricardi Pepi
Brenda Aaronson
Miles Robinson
Tim weah
How do Mexico and the United States get to this match?
The Aztec Selection march as first place in the final octagonal of the Concacaf, after six games played, with four wins and two draws, to add a total of 14 points; 10 goals scored and just three against.
For its part, the set of Stars and Stripes is in second place with 11 units, thanks to three wins, two draws and one loss.
It may interest you: The 5 most exciting matches between Mexico and the United States
Where do you play Mexico vs the United States?
The meeting will change venues for the first time in five meetings. Normally the United States national team played in the
Columbus
, but in March of this they announced that they would change their property to go to the TQL in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Schedule and where to watch: Mexico vs United States
Do not miss the Concacaf Classic on the screens of Azteca Deportes: Azteca 7,
aztecadeportes.com
and the Official APP of Azteca Deportes; and you know with the best voices of our country.
.