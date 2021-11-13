Confirmed lineups Mexico vs United States

This Friday there will be an edition of the Concacaf Classic towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup: Mexico vs United States. Match that you can enjoy on the screens of Azteca Deportes: Azteca 7,

The Aztec National Team arrives with a thirst for revenge, after fall the last two times they saw each other: First in the Nations League final, by a score of 3-2, in overtime; and the second time was in the Gold Cup, also in the title match, with another goal after 90 minutes.

Mexico vs United States lineups

Mexico:

Guillermo Ochoa (Captain)

Tasting Domíguez

Edson Alvarez

Johan Vasquez

Luis Romo

Raul Jimenez

Hector Herrera

Jesus Crown

Luis Rodriguez

Jesus gallardo

Hirving lozano

USA:

Zack steffen

DeAndre Yedlin

Walker zimmerman

Tyler Adams (Captain)

Antonee robinson

Yunus Musah

Weston McKennie

Ricardi Pepi

Brenda Aaronson

Miles Robinson

Tim weah

How do Mexico and the United States get to this match?

The Aztec Selection march as first place in the final octagonal of the Concacaf, after six games played, with four wins and two draws, to add a total of 14 points; 10 goals scored and just three against.

For its part, the set of Stars and Stripes is in second place with 11 units, thanks to three wins, two draws and one loss.

Where do you play Mexico vs the United States?

The meeting will change venues for the first time in five meetings. Normally the United States national team played in the

Columbus

, but in March of this they announced that they would change their property to go to the TQL in Cincinnati, Ohio.

