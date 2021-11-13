Coach revealed why he was taken to the hospital after losing to Canelo Álvarez

After losing by knockout in the eleventh round to Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, the American Caleb Plant was taken to the hospital.

‘Sweethands’ Plant was transported to the University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, but his trainer Larry wade, explained the reasons for the entry of the American boxer.

“Yes, he went to the hospital, but only to do some tests that everything was fine. He came out of the tests and passed all the exams without problems. It was more a matter of precaution,” revealed the coach.

“Caleb he’s 100 percent healthy, he had no problems after the fight. I spoke to him the next day and he was in perfect condition. It had no smudges from what had happened the night before, so it was perfect, “the coach added in an interview with FightHype.

In addition, the preparer of Sweethands revealed that Canelo told his disciple that he was a good fighter, words that would motivate Plant to come back stronger.

“The words of Canelo where he told him he was a good fighter they will only do to Caleb better and I’m really proud of him. I have great appreciation for what he did with it Canelo“confessed Wade.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: CANELO VS PLANT: REVEAL THE CONVERSATION OF THE BOXERS DURING THEIR FIGHT