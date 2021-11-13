Club León offered for Dani Alves; Pumas also wanted it before arriving at Barcelona

Buenos Aires, Argentina.- The Club Leon launched a millionaire offer for the Brazilian side Dani alves, whom the Fiera intended as his “bomb” reinforcement for the 2021-2022 season.

Soy Fiera consulted sources close to the Brazilian player and can confirm that the Club Leon, chaired by Jesús Martínez Murguía, negotiated with Dani Alves and He offered him an offer of three million dollars to play part of the Apertura 2021 tournament and the Clausura 2022 and Apertura 2022 campaigns. of Liga MX.

The negotiation took place in mid-September, when Alves separated himself from Sao Paulo in his country due to disagreements with the leadership.

Pumas also wanted Dani Alves

The Brazilian had the pass in his possession, so León would only have to pay him the juicy salary, in a transfer of great interest to Jesus Martinez.

What’s more, this medium can confirm that Pumas of the UNAM they were also interested in the signing and they had talks, although his offer for Alves was half of that offered by the León Club.

Finally, Alves decided to stay without playing in the second half of the year and wait for an offer from European football, which finally worked for him, as it had just been announced as a reinforcement of Barcelona, ​​at the request of Xavi Hernandez.

Dani Alves, legend of world football

The winger is the most winning footballer in history, with thirty titles that include three Champions League with Barcelona, ​​Spanish Leagues, Club World Cups and the gold medal at the recent Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

At 38 years old, he has played for several of the best clubs in Europe, such as Barcelona by Pep Guardiola and the Paris Saint Germain, where he was a partner of Neymar.