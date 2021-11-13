Clash Mini 1.1142.10 – Download for Android APK Free

The Clash of Clans universe is represented in Clash Mini, a strategy game with miniatures of its characters that face each other on game boards where the player distributes his pieces before each fight.

Deploy your soldiers on the board

Before each battle, the user will have to deploy his units: Barbarian King, Archer Queen, Goblin, Shield Maiden … whoever has played Clash of Clans will all be familiar. How they are distributed on the ground will be essential to be able to carry out a successful strategy, as it will allow the opponent to anticipate.

In the graphic section, we find a game that draws directly from the setting and animations of the success of Supercell’s real-time strategy, in addition to some characters that are represented as cute miniatures. However, in terms of mechanics, this is halfway between it and Clash Royale.

It offers two game modes, Duel and Rumble. In the first we will face players from all over the world in 1v1 games, while in the second they will be battles against 7 other players. All this being able to unlock new characters and power-ups for them in addition to making them level up by merging those that are identical on the board.

Relive Clash of Clans from another point of view and have fun with the quick battles of less than 5 minutes that this strategy game offers.