Claro Shop and Zip a purchase benefit never seen before in Mexico

Claro Shop has made an alliance with Zip so that users can buy what they want and pay in fortnights and without interest.

Great news for all those who want to buy what they dream of is that Claro Shop adds Zip, leader in the category “buy now, pay later”, to improve the shopping experience of your users in Mexico.

The Australian-born global company Zip has taken the next step in its expansion in Mexico by formally announcing today the signing of an important commercial agreement with Claro Shop, which will allow users can buy what they want and pay later.

That is, in addition to finding what you are looking for and at the best prices in Claro Shop, you can buy with Zip to fortnights without interest.

Claro Shop and Zip, a benefit to enjoy the Good End

The union of Zip with Claro Shop is consolidated for the Good End that takes place until November 16 and then comes the Christmas season, this alliance consists in that, from the platform, users they will be able to buy fortnights without interest, with their debit card, a new way to pay which was previously limited only to credit card users.

With Zip, Claro Shop users will now have the option of paying fortnights without interest with a debit card to give more facilities to consumers, which contributes to the commitment to bring the best products, offers and the best shopping experience to customers.

In addition, during this Good End in Claro Shop paying with Zip get an extra 25% discount for purchases over $ 1,000 pesos and up to $ 6,000 pesos, or a discount of $ 1,500 pesos for purchases over $ 6,000 pesos, reflected in your last payment until November 17.

How to buy at Claro Shop using Zip?

Zip is very easy to use, user now will be able to enter Claro Shop and choose the product you want to purchase. At the end of the purchase, you can choose Zip as a payment method and that’s it. After a short form, the data is requested, which is used to guarantee the security of the purchase. Finally, the amount will be divided into four biweekly payments with 0% interest, either with a debit card, payroll or credit card.

Globally, Zip is used successfully as a form of payment in prestigious brands and it is already available in Mexico, both for consumers and businesses, when entering www.zip.co you can see all the affiliated businesses.